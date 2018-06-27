Police have warned motorists to take care this morning after more ice related crashes in the region.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to a single vehicle crash on State Highway 30 in Tikitere at 6.55am.

The crash happened near Lake Rotokawau Rd where the road was reported to be quite icy, she said.

There were no injuries and no road blockages.

Earlier another single vehicle crash happened on State Highway 30 near Tamatea St about 6.40am. Police said this was caused by ice and there were no injuries and no road blockages.

There was a request to send a grit truck to the area.

At 7.10am a vehicle hit the side of the road about 2km north of Link Rd on State Highway 1 in Wairakei. There were no injuries or road blockages.