A "suspicious" man in a black sedan has twice approached young girls in Christchurch.



The first incident was at 8.25am on Monday in Tosswill Rd, Prebbleton and the second at at 5.40pm on Wednesday in Greenhurst St, Sockburn.

Detective Sergeant Brad Grainger said police were investigating the two reports.

The sedan was described as a four-door, possibly with a sliding door, with rust at the rear.

"We would like to hear from anyone who was in these areas at those times and may have information," Grainger said.

Such approaches cause a great deal of concern for parents, but Grainger said the community should be alert, not alarmed.

"[This is] a timely reminder for families to have discussions around behaviours and actions that are inappropriate or that make a child feel uncomfortable, rather than concentrating on the types of people that could harm them.

"We want kids to be able to identify behaviours that make them feel uncomfortable, unsafe or scared and take action, remove themselves from the situation and tell someone.

He said children and young adults should tell an adult, teacher or the police about anything that makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable.

Anyone with information can contact Grainger on (03) 363 7400.