More bus strikes are on the horizon for Auckland as negotiations between one bus company and First Union failed to reach agreement in negotiations.



Ritchies Murphy bus drivers will strike tomorrow morning following failed negotiations over pay and work conditions, with more strikes expected to follow.



The strike of around 60 to 70 bus drivers will be at Saint Aiden's Reserve in Takanini and will run from 7am to 9am.

First Union transport organiser Graham McKean said negotiations have been ongoing since September 2016.

"We are trying to work with them, but the company is deliberately delaying the bargaining by pulling out of the meetings at the last minute.

"Bus drivers' wellbeing and commuter safety should be paramount to the running of any transport business, but Ritchies Murphy can't seem to look past its bottom dollar."



McKean said the company was paying over a $1.50 per hour less than the market rate so drivers have to work six days to get 40 hours of work for the week.

"Bus drivers work long hours with some of the nastiest timed shifts in any industry that barely leaves them time to sleep, let alone relax, and it's a skilled job that requires a whole lot of responsibility."



"It's a basic human right to have downtime to do with what you choose, many drivers don't have this because of split and straight shifts, and they're forced to work these shifts because of the low pay."



McKean said union members feel disrespected by the company and harassed and bullied by management.

"Despite Ritchies touting lines in the media about wanting to work with us, it has made no effort to do so."



A request from the company to bring in 20 more drivers from overseas was declined last week by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment due to concerns it wasn't paying market rates.

"Market rates in this industry aren't enough to live on, and Ritchies Transport, an affiliate of Ritchies Murphy, is paying much more below this.

"Look we're thankful the ministry considered the wellbeing of workers both here and overseas.

Auckland Transport confirmed there would be some disruptions to bus services operated by Ritchies Murphy Transport tomorrow due to industrial action.

"Industrial action by members of First Union will affect 67 bus trips between 6.15am and 9.40am.

"Tomorrow Auckland Transport has more than 11,000 trips scheduled – less than one percent are affected by industrial action."

School buses, trains and ferries would not be affected.