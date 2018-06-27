A woman on a mobility scooter has been moderately injured after being hit by a car that also crashed into a power pole knocking out power to 500 homes in the South Canterbury town of Timaru.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Wilson Street at 3.45pm.

Police said the driver of a car appeared to have lost control then crashed into a parked car which was shunted into a power pole and the woman on the mobility scooter.

Traffic control was being handled by Timaru District Council staff members, a police spokeswoman said.

Electricity provider Alpine Energy said power had been knocked out in the suburbs of Waimataitai, Maori Hill, West End and Seaview.

"The expected restoration time for the majority of people affected is 7.30pm, with remaining customers by midnight."