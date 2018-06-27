Plans for a World War I centenary memorial in Auckland Domain have been further delayed after Auckland Council missed out on $1.34m in Lotteries funding.

Now, the Council says it will consider options for the memorial which may encompass all wars Aucklanders have been involved in.

The project, which was orginially planned to be completed in time for WWI Centenary celebrations in 2019, has been marred by differences between council staff and designers, funding shortfalls and a change of leadership.

Advisory group chair councillor Christine Fletcher said it was an unfortunate situation that may slow progress but in no way did it "diminish the council's desire to commemorate the impact of war on Aucklanders".

"While it is disappointing to have missed out on this significant funding application, we respect the decision made by the Commission and are taking a careful look at how we progress options for the memorial – this includes looking at opportunities to widen the focus of the project beyond the First World War," she said.

The Mayoral Advisory Group for the World War I Centenary Memorial Project met this week, following the decision by the New Zealand Lotteries Commission not to fund the council's Auckland Domain memorial project.

The advisory group, which is tasked with securing funding and progressing the project, recommended pausing the project while other opportunities, including funding, were explored.

Recommendations would be made to Mayor Phil Goff.

The budget for "Te Takuahi – the hearth" is a little more than $3 million, of which the council has pledged $1 million in its 10-year Budget (Long-term Plan).



The proposal for the memorial project identified the remaining $2 million would be sourced from grants and philanthropic support.

The council was also very clear that no further ratepayer funding would be allocated to the project

Te Takuahi is designed by Wraight Athfield Landscape + Architecture in collaboration with artist Ross Hemera.

"Te Takuahi or The Hearth" would honour those who remained at home and the effect of war on the Auckland region.