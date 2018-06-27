

A Tauranga company director has admitted a raft of charges relating to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

David Vernon Parkinson, 58, from Ōhauiti pleaded guilty to 37 charges in the Tauranga District Court yesterday through his lawyer Tony Balme.

The 37 charges included distributing 133 video files containing child exploitation materials and possessing 165 video files.

The charges have been laid under Section 123 (1) of the Films, Videos, and Publications Classifications Act.

The distribution charges each attract a maximum penalty of 14 years' prison and the possession charges 10 years' imprisonment.

Court documents revealed Parkinson's offending was committed in Tauranga between October and December last year.

Balme urged Judge Thomas Ingram to remand his client on bail pending sentence.

Judge Ingram agreed to do so and called for a pre-sentence report.

Parkinson will be sentenced on August 16.