It's been revealed that an Auckland man shot by an American mother as he allegedly tried to break into her Virginia home, had plans to study law.

Instead, Troy George Skinner is now facing up to life behind bars in a foreign country.

The 25-year-old had been chatting to a 14-year-old girl online, and despite her attempts to end contact, he travelled across the world, allegedly showing up to her Goochland home with duct tape, pepper spray and a knife.

A knife and a Wallmart till slip Virginia police said Troy Skinner had in his possession when he was shot and subsequently arrested. Photo / Supplied

Speaking for the first time, Skinner's close friend, James Stirling, told the Herald his actions were completely out of character and "bizarre".

"If he had mentioned [his plans] to anyone we would've told him how absurd it was and it would've ended there," he said.

Stirling has known Skinner since he was 12-years-old. They speak almost every week.

"I've known him for so long and he's never come off as creepy or anything like that."

He said he knew about the trip, as did his small circle of friends, but not about the girl.

"It was slightly short notice but too out of the ordinary," he said.

"He talked about spending some time with friends in Portland, Oregon and yeah just hiking, that kind of thing."

Stirling said Skinner, an avid video gamer, had until now led a pretty normal life.

"He had some friends he enjoyed spending time with … Socially he was more or less normal."

Troy George Skinner's passport photograph displayed during a media conference held by the Goochland sheriff. Photo / Supplied

He said Skinner had applied for a bridging course to try and get into law at the University of Auckland.

"He was supposed to have started already," Stirling said.

"But obviously none of that's going to happen now."

A spokesperson for the University of Auckland confirmed that Skinner had applied to start the course in the upcoming second semester.

Skinner remains in hospital and has been charged with breaking and entering with a deadly weapon, with the intent to rape, rob or murder.

He could face further charges from the FBI over his communications with the 14-year-old girl, a minor.