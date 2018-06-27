A two-car crash on State Highway 1 north of Auckland is causing delays as the afternoon peak sets in.

Fire Emergency New Zealand crews were called to the crash on SH1 near Redvale at 3.30pm.

No one was trapped as a result of the crash and the three fire trucks had provided traffic control before leaving at 4.20pm, a spokesman said.

NZTA Auckland and Northland said one lane was blocked in both directions and traffic was heavy as the afternoon peak set in.

Advertisement

"Due to a crash on this section of motorway lanes are blocked in both directions.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect delays."

One lane is blocked in each directions and traffic is heavy in the area as afternoon peak sets in. If you are travelling between Oteha Valley & Silverdale, expect delays in BOTH directions. More here: https://t.co/Jpw3UzbMKB. ^MF https://t.co/IYgrJGB1PI — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 27, 2018

At 4.30pm NZTA said both lanes had been reopened but motorists were warned to continue to expect delays as congestion in the area eased.