Act leader, MP and former Dancing with the Stars contestant David Seymour tried to put Green MPs down with a tweet sent from the bus this morning. It didn't go well.
"Took the bus to work today but didn't see any @NZGreens MPs on board," he said, posting a selfie from the bus, at 9.36am.
Twitter users, noticing the time of the tweet, were quick to respond.
"Probably because they arrived on time," someone responded.
"9:36am! Most bosses would fire you for being late to work," another Twitter user said.
Other Twitter users reminded Seymour that there are, in fact, a number of other buses. In fact, there are far more buses than Green MPs.
There is also the very real possibility that Green MPs use other methods of getting to work, including equally commendable ones like bicycles.
One Twitter user also asked an interesting question:
Despite the reactions, most Twitter users agree on one thing: Seymour should continue taking the bus to work, regardless of whether he sees any other MPs on there or not.