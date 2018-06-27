Act leader, MP and former Dancing with the Stars contestant David Seymour tried to put Green MPs down with a tweet sent from the bus this morning. It didn't go well.

"Took the bus to work today but didn't see any ⁦@NZGreens⁩ MPs on board," he said, posting a selfie from the bus, at 9.36am.

Took the bus to work today but didn’t see any ⁦@NZGreens⁩ MPs on board! pic.twitter.com/zXrpF7Muoq — David Seymour (@dbseymour) June 26, 2018

Twitter users, noticing the time of the tweet, were quick to respond.

"Probably because they arrived on time," someone responded.

Advertisement

Probably because they arrived on time. — Reed Fleming (@reedfleming) June 26, 2018

"9:36am! Most bosses would fire you for being late to work," another Twitter user said.

9:36am! Most bosses would fire you for being late to work. — Christian Mair (@LuchaLounge) June 26, 2018

And it was late morning after everyone else was already at work pic.twitter.com/NgaVzW0lO5 — Ding 💚 (@dingfelder) June 27, 2018

Other Twitter users reminded Seymour that there are, in fact, a number of other buses. In fact, there are far more buses than Green MPs.

There are only 8 Green https://t.co/GESPKWCt7D throughout the country. Presumably most are in Wellington. Not top of the class in maths, were you. — Julie Marshall (@NZJulieMarshall) June 26, 2018

I imagine there are also… other buses — octothorpe bears hate nazis (@thelittlepakeha) June 26, 2018

There is also the very real possibility that Green MPs use other methods of getting to work, including equally commendable ones like bicycles.

Not to mention Julie Anne almost definitely biked, and I wouldn't be surprised if a couple walked js. — Ben (@KaroriBee) June 26, 2018

One Twitter user also asked an interesting question:

Any other ACT MPs on that one? — Hamish Liddy (@hamish_liddy) June 27, 2018

Despite the reactions, most Twitter users agree on one thing: Seymour should continue taking the bus to work, regardless of whether he sees any other MPs on there or not.