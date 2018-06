Emergency services are at Sulphur Pt in Rotorua where a car is in the water.

Car in Lake Rotorua near Sulphur Pt. Photo/Ben Fraser

A police spokeswoman said there was one person in the car but they were uninjured and out of the vehicle.

She said ambulance crews were the first at the scene near Queen's Dr at 2pm.

Car in Lake Rotorua near Sulphur Pt. Photo/Ben Fraser

The spokeswoman said a tow truck was on the way.