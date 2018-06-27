A crash on Auckland's Harbour Bridge is causing heavy delays for motorists.

Emergency services were called to the area after reports of a crash about 11.30am.

Drivers are being warned to delay travel times if possible.

UPDATE 12:10PM

This crash scene now cleared, however significant congestion now exists from Northcote Rd to the Harbour Bridge. Delay your journey or allow extra time. ^TP

https://t.co/TKc3SBYEod — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 27, 2018

The accident blocked off one of the southbound lanes and people were being told to avoid the route completely.

Just after 12pm, the NZ Transport Agency said the crash had since been cleared by authorities.

"However, significant congestion now exists from Northcote Rd to the Harbour Bridge.

"Delay your journey or allow extra time.''