Lisa Seath from Paraparaumu Beach will always think differently about buying junk food from now on.

Swiping her Clubcard while purchasing junk food for her son Nathan and his friends at New World Kāpiti has won her a brand new Mazda 2.

The national promotion was run by Foodstuffs as part of their birthday celebrations and involved giving away a Mazda 2 to one lucky North Island customer.

"I screamed down the phone when I found out," Lisa said.

"It doesn't feel real yet.

"With all the scams that go around I wasn't sure at first.

"I said to my friends 'I think I've won a car' and they said 'what do you mean you think?'!"

Lisa's current car is 20 years old so being able to look through the list of colours and choose exactly what she wanted was very exciting.

"All I did was scan my Clubcard.

"Half the time I forget it too so now if it takes five minutes to find it I will."

Owners Ali and Clayton Young have given away four cars to New World Kāpiti customers since 2016.

"In two years we have given away four cars," Clayton said.

"Two have been in-store promotions and two have been nationwide — there must be something in the water here.

"All our promotions are done through the Clubcard and as Lisa said all she did was come in shopping one day and scanned it," Ali said.

"We are thrilled it's gone to one of our locals and such a deserving one too."