A driver who led police on a high-speed chase through the streets of Hawke's Bay this morning has been caught after he crashed into a police car.

The pursuit began at about 10am in Hastings, before ending just before midday on SH2.

Police can be seen arresting an offender after a pursuit. Photo/Paul Taylor.

A bystander, who witnessed the car racing towards Hastings Warren Street South believed the driver was reaching speeds of 80km/h in the 50km/h zone.

It is unknown how many people were in the vehicle.

Advertisement

More to come.