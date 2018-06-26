Rocket Lab is targeting 2.10pm today for its "Business Time" launch from Mahia.

For the past week the launches have been scrubbed because of a mix of weather and technical problems.

A mechanical issue with equipment in the Chatham Islands put paid to the company's plans to launch from Onenui Station last week, and technicians halted the countdown at T-minus 23 minutes.

Weather also postponed a second attempt.

Rocket Lab's Electron rocket, named "It's Business Time", will be the company's second orbital mission, but its first fully commercial mission.

The company opened a 14-day launch window last Saturday, with daily launch opportunities between 12.30pm and 4.30pm.

The payload for the launch includes Irvine01, an educational payload from the Irvine CubeSat Stem Programme (ICSP), and Nabeo, a drag sail technology demonstrator designed and built by High Performance Space Structure Systems GmBH.

The Nabeo drag sail is created to passively de-orbit inactive small satellites.

The small sail is an ultra-thin membrane that can be coiled up tightly within a spacecraft and deployed at the end of its orbital lifespan.

The livestream can be viewed here.