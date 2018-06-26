Icy conditions have contributed to at least one crash in the Rotorua area this morning.
Heavy frost left the roads icy this morning as temperatures plummeted to -1C.
Police blamed ice for a car coming off the road at 5.30am on State Highway 5, south of Rotorua. No one was injured.
Meanwhile, State Highway 5 north of Rotorua is closed after a truck and van collided on the Rotorua side of Fitzgerald Glade shortly before 9am.
A police spokeswoman said the truck was lying across the road.
The truck driver had moderate injuries but the condition of the person in the van was not known.
A fire spokesman said crews were cutting one person free from the crash and cleaning up spilled diesel.
Meanwhile, two cars crashed on State Highway 30 in Tikitere between Curtis Rd and Lake Okataina this morning about 6.55am.