Icy conditions have contributed to at least one crash in the Rotorua area this morning.



Heavy frost left the roads icy this morning as temperatures plummeted to -1C.

Police blamed ice for a car coming off the road at 5.30am on State Highway 5, south of Rotorua. No one was injured.

Meanwhile, State Highway 5 north of Rotorua is closed after a truck and van collided on the Rotorua side of Fitzgerald Glade shortly before 9am.

Advertisement

A police spokeswoman said the truck was lying across the road.

The truck driver had moderate injuries but the condition of the person in the van was not known.

A fire spokesman said crews were cutting one person free from the crash and cleaning up spilled diesel.