These little piggies haven't gone to market, but they did go to school!

Animal control officer Kieran Best says a call was received on the weekend, reporting two kune kune pigs roaming free in the grounds of Stratford High School.

They are now being looked after at the local pound.

Kieran says the two pigs are very friendly and social, making him sure they must be missed by an owner somewhere.

If these two pigs belong to you, you can contact Kieran at council on 06 765 6099