Winter is definitely in the air for Auckland and central North Islanders today, with frozen windscreens and a bitter chill demanding extra layers of clothing and hats and gloves.

There are quite a few frosts around and very low temperatures: St Arnaud in Nelson Lakes had -6C this morning and Waiouru was the coldest place in the North Island with -4.5C. Mt Cook village only got to -5.3C.

Even Auckland hit minus temperatures. Ardmore dropped to -0.9C and the rest of the region sat around a chilly 2-4C.

Hamilton overnight hit -1.7C, and Palmerston North got to -0.6C.

Advertisement

Wellington's low was a nippy 4C, and Christchurch hovered between 3-4C.

However the lower south was surprisingly warm. Dunedin stayed at 7.9C overnight thanks to cloud blanketing the city. Queenstown was also a bit warmer than usual with -0.7C.

But after a bitter cold start to the morning, the day is looking to improve and most regions will see some sun, although the odd shower persists about Southland and coastal Otago.

Showers will also clip the coastal fringes along the east coast of the North Island, but inland conditions are drier with some sun.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said the weather will be similar to yesterday's but but the good news is there is an easing trend.

"We still have cold southwesterlies so of course it is quite cold around the country, however the winds are easing and any associated shower activity is still hanging around in Southland, Wairarapa, Gisborne, Hawkes Bay and Northland.

"Places exposed to the showery conditions are going to get increasingly fine as the day goes on, which I am sure everyone is going to take as good news," he said.

"Places like Auckland and Wellington should be set for quite a nice, fine day with some cloud at times."

A couple of chilly mornings coming up nationwide -- below average temps for most!



Remember the extra layers [🧥🧥] and drive to the conditions [🚘🌨️]. pic.twitter.com/CBKsZYdFCm — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 25, 2018

McInnes said the coldest may be yet to come, as Thursday and Friday are looking to also have wintry starts.

"With this high sitting over us, we are going to see some temperatures drop even further. We might find that is a particularly chilly start to the weekend," he said.

Today's forecast

Whangarei:

Fine spells, with the chance of a shower. Southwesterlies. High 15C / Low 5C.

Auckland: Fine spells with just the chance of a shower. Southwesterlies. High 14C / Low 4C.

Tauranga: A fine day with possible morning frosts. Southwesterlies easing. High 13C / Low 3C.

Hamilton: A fine day with morning frosts. Southwest breezes. High 12C / Low -1C.

New Plymouth: A fine day with possible early frosts. Southwesterlies, easing evening. High 13C / Low 4C.

Napier: Fine spells. Southwesterlies, strong at times, easing at night. High 13C / Low 1C.



Wellington: Mainly fine with any remaining showers clearing the east, chance early frosts. Strong southerlies easing afternoon. High 12C / Low 5C.

Nelson: Fine with morning frosts. Light southwesterlies. High 13C / Low 1C.

Christchurch: Fine apart from morning cloudy periods. Southwesterlies. High 12C / Low 2C.



• Dunedin: Cloudy periods and the chance of a shower. Southwesterlies. High 11C / Low 7C.