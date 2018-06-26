Auckland firefighters have scrambled to a rural Clevedon house after it caught fire early today.

Northern fire communications shift manager Scott Osmond said a body had since been found in the house.

Osmond said firefighters were called to the property on Papakura-Clevedon Rd about 3.20am today.

On arrival, the house was well involved in flames.

The property owners were not home at the time, but turned up soon afterwards.

They initially weren't sure if there was anyone inside but once the fire was under control and firefighters gained entry, they discovered the body after 5am.

The house was situated in the middle of both suburbs near Ardmore.

Four appliances from the Clevedon, Ardmore area are at the scene.