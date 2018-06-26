An investigation has begun into how a wallaby - a noxious pest - ended up on the outskirts of Dunedin hundreds of kilometres away from any established population.

The Otago Regional Council will search the bush and area around Whare Flat and Three Mile Hill after an adult Bennetts wallaby was spotted in the area last week.

A video posted on social media shows the marsupial hopping along the side of Whare Flat Rd near the bottom of Three Mile Hill before it turns and disappears into the bush.

A council spokesman said the investigation would include ground inspections. If the introduced species were to establish in the hills around Dunedin they would be very difficult to remove.