A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Hamilton tonight.

The person was hit on Tasman Rd just after 6pm, police said.



The pedestrian was given CPR at the scene but was unable to be revived.



Diversions are in place at the scene and motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency personnel.

It is the second incident today of a pedestrian dying after being hit by a car.

Earlier a woman in Upper Hutt died after she was hit by a car on Akatarawa Rd, Brown Owl.

Wellington Free Ambulance paramedics worked on the woman but were unable to save her.