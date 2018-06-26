The wind, rain and snow plaguing the country earlier this week is set to ease as clear skies are forecast for the rest of the week.

Fine weather is predicted across the country leading into the weekend but many Kiwis will still see frost on the lawn in the morning and snow was expected to fall on some state highways.

"As we head into Wednesday things are settling down. High pressure builds back in from the Tasman Sea," MetService meteorologist John Law said.

Most of the North Island looked fine for Wednesday aside from some scattered showers in the east.

The South Island was cold, but fine, and many towns would face freezing temperatures in the morning.

Southland could experience some rain with cloud coverage predicted in the far south.

For Thursday it looked the same with fine weather predicted across the country.

Cold strong southwesterlies over New Zealand would ease on Thursday, then a ridge of high pressure moves east over the country during Friday and Saturday.

"This ridge brings a period of settled weather, however, frosts are likely, and icy conditions may affect some inland roads."

Near-freezing temperatures were set to grip Northland as the mercury is expected to plummet to 3C in places like Kerikeri and Kaitaia overnight on Friday.

However central and coastal South Island areas were expected to drop below 0C.

The Desert Rd was closed last night due to snow and ice, causing motorists to use SH46, 47, 4 and 49 as a detour, adding 40 minutes to their journey.

A further 1cm to 3cm could accumulate above 800m, with lesser amounts to 600m.

Snow was also expected on the Remutaka Hill Rd on State Highway 2 and the Napier Taupo Rd.

"Between 3pm and 10pm today, 1cm or less of wet snow may accumulate about the summit (Remutaka Hill)."

Snow flurries could affect the summit of the Napier Taupo Rd with 1cm of wet snow forecast to accumulate near the summit.

On Saturday, a front is expected to approach from the Tasman Sea, then move east over the country on Sunday, bringing rain to many places, especially in the west - falling as snow about the mountains.