Two people have been arrested and firearms, cash and methamphetamine seized following the execution of two search warrants in Masterton early this morning.

The search warrants, which occurred at Dee Place and Grant Crescent, were a result of investigations into two recent firearm incidents.

During the search warrants three .22 firearms were recovered. One of these was a modified pistol and the two others were cut down semi-automatic rifles.

Two of the weapons were loaded when police recovered them.

Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth said the two cut down rifles had been professionally threaded to enable them to hold a suppressor, also known as a silencer.

"No suppressors were recovered during the searches and police would like to hear from anyone who has information on who may have cut down the barrels. If anyone has information on this or any other illegal activity, they should contact us or provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers (0800 555 111)," he said.

In addition to the firearms, police found ammunition, methamphetamine, cash and other equipment used for the sale of the drug, as well as stolen tools.

"The search warrants and subsequent arrests were due to the tenacity and diligence of the investigating staff who worked hard to prevent further harm from taking place," said Bysouth.

"These firearms are capable of causing serious injury and can be used for intimidation and it will be reassuring for our community to know these three weapons are now off the streets. We will work hard, with the assistance of the public to act on any information we receive and take fast and appropriate action to prevent harm to the community."

The arrested pair, a 37-year-old male and a 29-year-old female, have been jointly charged with Unlawful Possession of Firearms and Possession of Methamphetamine for Supply and were due to appear in Masterton District Court today.