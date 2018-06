A woman has died after a crash in Upper Hutt.

It's unclear what happened but the crash may have happened when a car hit a pedestrian on Akatarawa Rd, Brown Owl, a police spokeswoman said.

Police received a call to the scene at 2.07pm.

Wellington Free Ambulance confirmed its paramedics were attending to a woman who was critically injured, but could not say how it happened.

Advertisement

They have since confirmed the woman died.

Fire and Emergency NZ are assisting with traffic control.