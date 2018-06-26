Police have charged a second man in relation to the violent robbery and stabbing at a Grey Lynn dairy.

A 27-year-old Ōtāhuhu man has been charged with assault with intent to rob and aggravated wounding.

He will appear in the Auckland District Court today.

A mother, 62, and her son, 36, were both stabbed and needed surgery after the incident at the Hylite Dairy on June 19. The son remains in hospital.

The arrest comes after a 16-year-old male was also charged in relation to the incident.

A mother and son were stabbed during the attempted robbery at the Grey Lynn dairy. Photo / File

The teen was charged with assault with intent to rob and aggravated wounding and has been remanded in Oranga Tamariki care until July 16.

Detective Senior Sergeant Lloyd Schmid of Auckland City Police said a dedicated team of investigators had worked on this and were pleased to get a swift result.

"Police appreciate the Grey Lynn community has been very concerned about the attack and we hope by apprehending these offenders that this will offer some reassurance to both of the victims, their family and the community," Schmid said.

"This has been a traumatic ordeal for the victims and there has been a tremendous amount of support offered by the community which has been greatly appreciated.

"This was very distressing for the family, who suddenly found their mother and son seriously injured, and police would like to thank the community for the support they have offered."

Owner Navin Patel, pictured at the Hylite Dairy in Grey Lynn, after his son and wife were stabbed. Photo / Greg Bowker

Navin Patel owns Hylite Dairy with his wife Gita and son Siddhart.

Patel said the couple had owned the dairy for 15 years and never had any trouble.

He was visiting family in Canada when his wife and son were injured and immediately flew home.

"I think it's just a one-off. I have been here 15 years and nothing like this has happened," he told the Herald.

Police initially described the robbery as "an unprovoked and violent attack".

Gita Patel suffered a broken shoulder, while son Siddhart was stabbed about four times in the chest and stomach area.