Police have charged a second man in relation to the violent robbery and stabbing at a Grey Lynn dairy.

A 27-year-old Otahuhu man has been charged with assault with intent to rob and aggravated wounding.

He will appear in the Auckland District Court today.

A mother, 62 and her son, 36, were both stabbed and needed surgery after the incident at the Hylite Dairy on June 19. The son remains in hospital.

The arrest comes after a 16-year-old male was also charged in relation to the incident.

The teen was charged with assault with intent to rob and aggravated wounding and has been remanded in Oranga Tamariki care until July 16.

Detective Senior Sergeant Lloyd Schmid, of Auckland City Police, said a dedicated team of investigators had worked on this and are pleased to get a swift result.

"Police appreciate the Grey Lynn community has been very concerned about the attack and we hope by apprehending these offenders that this will offer some reassurance to both of the victims, their family and the community," Schmid said.

"This has been a traumatic ordeal for the victims and there has been a tremendous amount of support offered by the community which has been greatly appreciated.

"This was very distressing for the family who suddenly found their mother and son seriously injured and police would like to thank the community for the support they have offered."