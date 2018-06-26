Now I know it's never a good idea to compare yourself to others and in particular other woman, but to be honest in the last few days it's been hard not to.

Our country has welcomed a new member in the form of the Prime Minister's baby, little Neve, and what a gorgeous wee bundle she is.

Like many others I spent most of Thursday checking my phone waiting for the birth announcement. And there it was, just after 6pm, a beautiful announcement and potentially one of the most beautiful pics I have seen of Jacinda, holding her little girl.

It was beautiful for many reasons, but mainly for how relaxed, elated and like a true earth mother she looked. The opposite of how I looked after my first born.

Advertisement

I was so paranoid about how I looked that I actually banned Ben from taking any photos of me. There were plenty of our new son, but anything else was off limits.

I had broken blood vessels all over my face, and it wasn't quite the post-baby glow I was after!

Like Jacinda though, I did make quite an exit at the doors of Auckland Hospital, although mine was a mere two hours after giving birth and not three days.

While she managed to walk out to waiting media with a spring in her step, a smile on her face and a babe in her arms, I was pushed out in a wheelchair with a screaming baby in my lap and had to wait for Ben to try and find the car and bring it around to the front.

Then after an arduous four-minute car ride through Auckland Domain (who knew speed bumps could be so painful!) we arrived at Birth Care, where I promptly "birthed" into tears!

And on day three when Jacinda spoke so admirably and adoringly to waiting media, I was still crying, mainly because it was my birthday and instead of flying in a helicopter over Las Vegas for my 40th as I had originally planned ... I was looking at my KFC quarter pack feeling too sick and anxious to eat it.

So despite the fact I can't run one household, let alone the country, I'd still like to be Jacinda post-birth for a day ... I'm just not so sure after reading this that she'd like to swap with me.

• Don't miss Adam Green and Megan Banks (filling in for Sarah van der Kley) on The Hits Hawke's Bay from 6am to 9am, Monday to Friday.