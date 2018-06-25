Three Aucklanders made an unusual complaint to police in Kaitaia last week — their bid to buy cannabis had gone sour.

The trio said they had approached a couple of very helpful locals to ask where they might buy some cannabis.

Three visitors from the big smoke found their $50 investment went up in smoke. Photo / File

The Aucklanders subsequently got their hands on $50, courtesy of an eftpos machine, and were taken to Foley Street, where the locals promptly legged it with the money and without producing the dope.

Their complaint was that they had been ripped off.

A police spokesman said it was still not clear yesterday who, if anyone, would be charged with what.