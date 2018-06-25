A Northland pig hunter has been taken to hospital with a badly broken leg after a chain of events that started when he crashed his quad bike into a tree.

The Rawhiti man, 29, was pig hunting off Rawhiti Rd, about 30km from Russell, on Saturday night when things took a turn for the worse.

Rawhiti Rural Fire Party chief fire officer Rana Rewha said a "widow-maker" tree branch fell on him, breaking his femur.

The man's father, who was further down the gully, heard his screams and went to his aid.

The pair managed to get to the road and were met by the fire party, police and a St John Ambulance.

Auckland's Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew the man to Whangarei Hospital in a moderate condition.