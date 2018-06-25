A talented young man has died after a tragic crash that injured six others.

Robbie Cederwall was critically injured when a Toyota Hilux rolled on Rothesay Beach overnight on Saturday. He died at Auckland City Hospital early this morning.

His family confirmed his death this morning, and said his organs has been donated to others.



"Robbie was an active and involved student at Rangitoto College," the family said.

"Robbie was a prefect, extremely gifted, a talented performer and a student leader. He was actively involved with the Salvation Army youth group and worked in the charity store.

"Robbie is known for his infectious smile, cheeky wit and caring personality.

"He had a magical way of brightening up your day and always making you feel special and important to him.

"On behalf of the family we would like to thank everyone including the hundreds of kids who were at the vigil at Auckland Hospital over the last few days. The family appreciate all the amazing messages of love and support. Robbie truly knew he was loved by all."

An 18-year-old has been charged with dangerous driving causing injury and is due to appear in the North Shore District Court on Thursday.

The police investigation is ongoing and the death has been referred to the coroner.

Police previously said a number of people were in the vehicle and on the tray.

The ute was reportedly doing "doughnuts" on the beach before it rolled.

The vehicle was then righted and the driver fled.

Police arrived to find seven people still on the beach.

Cederwall was flown to Auckland Hospital and the others were taken to North Shore Hospital.

The driver then returned.

Waitematā East Area Commander Inspector Sundip Patel previously told the Herald alcohol was a factor.