Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters says he thinks before he puts his heater on at home because of "outrageous" power prices.

"I am gainfully employed and I'm well paid, but I still think about putting the heater on because power prices in this country are outrageous," Peters told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking this morning.

The leader of New Zealand First, who is usually New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister, is eligible for the new winter energy payment for superannuitants and some other beneficiaries.

The payment, of $450 a year for singles and $700 a year for couples or those with dependent children, begins on July 1 as part of the Government's Families Package.

Peters, who is paid around $330,000 a year, said he could not recall if he had applied for the payment.

"I'm flat out trying to do a whole lot of things and no I don't recall doing it but I may have.

Someone might have shoved it over my desk and said 'sign that' and because I'm not worried about that, I'm worried about other things I can't tell you whether I have or not."

The payment is automatic unless people opt out.

About a million people are eligible for the payment, which will be paid in regular instalments over the winter months.