A man who admitted blackmailing young women by threatening to post naked photos of them on social media if they did not send him more images has lost an appeal against his sentence.



The Court of Appeal has upheld a jail term of two years and three months for Christopher Blackwood who was convicted on six charges of blackmail, one charge of causing harm by posting a harmful digital communication and one charge of intimidation.



He pleaded guilty to the charges at the High Court in Auckland and appealed the sentence on the ground it was manifestly excessive and should be commuted to home detention.

This was very serious blackmail offending of a type that causes significant harm and which is becoming all too prevalent SHARE THIS QUOTE:

Blackwood began his offending in May 2014 at the age of 21. Over two years he obtained intimate images of five young women, threatening each of them that he would post photos on social media if they did not send him more photos.



When his demands were refused, he carried out that threat to three of the women, said the decision from the Court of Appeal.



In some instances he contacted the women threatening to kill himself if they did not send him naked pictures. Blackwood also offered to pay some of the women money for sending him nude photos, but never paid the money.



In their victim impact statements, the women told of the emotional harm they have suffered and their ongoing fear the pictures may still be online.



One victim moved to another city because she became fearful of living on her own.



Julie-Anne Kincade, acting for Blackwood at the appeal, said the appropriate end sentence was a jail sentence of 20 months, making home detention an available option.



She said the starting point by the sentencing judge, Justice Christine Gordon, was out of range and that insufficient evidence was given for Blackwood's mental health problems.



Psychiatric reports at his sentencing showed Blackwood suffers from a borderline personality and Asperger's disorder.



In its decision, the Court of Appeal upheld the starting point by Justice Gordon.



"This was very serious blackmail offending of a type that causes significant harm and which is becoming all too prevalent," the court said. "It called for a deterrent response."