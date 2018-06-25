A man at the centre of sexual assault allegations at a Labour Party summer youth camp has been charged.

Police said a man, 20, has been arrested and bailed to appear in court on four charges of indecent assault.

"This follows an investigation into allegations relating to a Labour Party summer camp at Waihi," police said.

The man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on July 5.

Labour Party president Nigel Haworth said the arrest was not connected to Friday's departure of Labour's general secretary Andrew Kirton, who is taking on a new role at Air New Zealand.

"The Labour Party backs the decision of the police to lay charges against an individual relating to allegations of indecent assault at the Young Labour summer camp earlier this year," Haworth said this morning.

"The party's internal report, prepared by Maria Austen [formerly Berryman], is focused on the party's policies and procedures around the summer camp, if they were properly applied, and how we should correct any deficiencies.

"Maria Austen's investigation is ongoing and separate from the police actions today. We will report back on her findings once we have received and considered them."

The Labour Party was under fire in March when details emerged of the February camp and allegations of assaults of four young people, all believed to be just 16, became public.

The alleged assaults took place at an evening event and there were reports of heavy drinking, even though some were too young to consume alcohol.

Earlier that day Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had spoken to the group.

Labour asked Austen to investigate how it handled the camp, the party's general culture and to probe any other complaints of sexual harassment or abuse within the party.

Kirton this morning declined to comment.

Deputy Labour leader Kelvin Davis was not available for comment.

The matter would be dealt with after Labour's caucus meets at 10am today.

It emerged on Friday that Kirton would be stepping down to take on a new role at Air New Zealand.

He has been general secretary of the party since January 2016.

Kirton apologised for his handling of the aftermath of the summer camp scandal.

Haworth said on Friday that the scandal was not connected to Kirton's departure from the party and he had signalled he would leave during 2018 after the election.

Labour's hierarchy had failed to tell Ardern about the scandal and there were complaints about the handling and the failure to refer the issue to police at the time.