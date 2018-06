A woman is dead after a car and a truck collided in Otorohanga, Waikato.

The victim was the front seat passenger in the car.

The crash happened at 11pm last night on State Highway 3 near Awatane Rd, police said.

SH3 OTOROHANGA - ROAD CLOSED - 6:10AM

Due to an overnight serious crash a section of #SH3 remains CLOSED btwn Te Awamutu & Otorohanga with a short detour in place. Allow extra time: https://t.co/2geeGkvS8n ^TP pic.twitter.com/JNldMt7kKu — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) June 25, 2018

The car's male driver suffered serious injuries and has been taken to Waikato Hospital.

The truck driver was uninjured.

A serious crash unit investigation is under way.