Half a dozen main highways across the country have been closed because of snow and ice.

Snow was falling in parts of the South Island to 100m above sea level, and was forecast later in the day to 500m in the North Island.

The Desert Rd (State Highway 1) from Rangipo to Waiouru had been closed overnight, and most of the South Island's alpine passes had been affected.

MetService meteorologist Nick Zachar said the freezing, Antarctic blast had made its way up the country overnight, and was scheduled to arrive in the North Island mid-morning.

Advertisement

"Showers have been falling as snow to 200m in the lower South Island, but those should start to ease through the morning," Zachar said.

6:00AM TUE 26 JUNE UPDATE

SH1 Rangipo to Waiouru (Desert Road) remains CLOSED. For a southbound detour, use SH46 and SH47 to National Park, left onto SH4, then left onto SH49 through Ohakune to Waiouru. Reverse for north.



https://t.co/QHzKqXxvtk ^HJ — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) June 25, 2018

It was still too early to see how much snow had fallen, but the cameras at Lindis Pass (SH8) and Crown Range Rd in the lower South Island showed snow completely covering the roads.

The NZ Transport Agency said snow has closed SH8 from Cromwell to Omarama in central Otago, SH94 Hollyford to Milford Sound, SH93 Clinton to Mataura in Otago, SH87 Outram to Middlemarch west of Dunedin, SH7 Hanmer turnoff to Springs Junction (Lewis Pass) in Canterbury and West Coast, and the Desert Rd from Rangipo to Waiouru.

Warnings were also in place for Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1), the Crown Range Rd, Haast Pass (SH6), Lindis Pass (SH8), Porters Pass (SH73), Arthur's Pass (SH73) and Rimutaka Hill Rd (SH2) on the North Island's east coast.

Zachar said as the cold front arrived in Wellington mid-morning it would bring showers and strong winds.

Strong cold southwesterlies for central NZ and the upper North Island tomorrow morning. Gale force winds expected for the Cook Strait and strong winds and possible thunderstorms western and coastal parts of the North Island. For the latest check out https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^MB. pic.twitter.com/F1cGfh41za — MetService (@MetService) June 25, 2018

There was a risk of snow for the Rimutaka Hill Rd and more snow for the Desert Rd in the afternoon.

Along with the cold southwesterly flow was a moderate risk of thunderstorms this morning for Buller, the far west of Nelson, Horowhenua/Kapiti Coast, Taranaki and in the west of Waitomo, Waikato and Auckland.

These would persist in northern areas through the afternoon and potentially spread to Northland.

The storms could be accompanied by strong wind gusts up to 110km/h, and hail.

There was also a moderate risk of thunderstorms in the Wairarapa after the southerly change this morning.

A couple of chilly mornings coming up nationwide -- below average temps for most!



Remember the extra layers [🧥🧥] and drive to the conditions [🚘🌨️]. pic.twitter.com/CBKsZYdFCm — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 25, 2018

Despite the Antarctic flow, temperatures last night remained relatively warm compared to the past few days, Zachar said.

"The warmer conditions were largely due to showers and remaining clouds."

The coldest temperature by about 5.30am was Hanmer Springs, at -2.7C.

Temperatures were forecast to drop again tonight, however.

"As the skies clear we will be in for a rather chilly night, with those southwest winds directing Antarctic air across the country."

Wednesday and Thursday were looking like much of the same, before a high pressure system began to form and slowly thaw the country out over Friday and Saturday.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Showers, some heavy with hail and chance thunderstorms from afternoon, easing at night. Brisk southwesterlies. 14C high, 5C overnight.

Auckland

​ Showers, heavy with hail and chance thunder from late morning, clearing evening. Strong southwesterlies, gale gusting 100 km​/​h. 12C high, 4C overnight.

Hamilton

​

Tauranga

Fine spells. A few showers from late morning, chance heavy afternoon, clearing evening. Strong southwesterlies. 12C high, 2C overnight. Showers, some heavy with hail and chance thunderstorms from late morning, clearing evening. Southwesterlies easing. 11C high,

-1C overnight.

New Plymouth Showers, chance heavy with hail and thunderstorms, clearing evening. Brisk southwesterlies easing. 12C high, 1C overnight.



Napier Partly cloudy, chance shower from about midday with a strong southerly change. 12C high, 2C overnight.



Wellington Showers developing this morning with a strong, cold southerly change. Some showers could be heavy with hail. 8C high, 5C overnight.



Nelson A few showers clearing to fine this morning. Gusty southwesterlies. 12C high, 1C overnight.

Christchurch A few showers, with snow to 400 metres, clearing by evening. Strong southwesterly. 8C high, 3C overnight.



Dunedin A few showers, mainly in the morning with snow to low levels at first. Gusty southwesterlies. 8C high, 5C overnight.