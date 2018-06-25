Locals in the vicinity of the Marsden Point oil refinery in Northland had a spectacular show tonight as the facility flared off gases.

A huge fireball was seen at the plant, 30km southeast of Whangarei, and local fire crews were called to provide assistance for the scheduled event at 10.15pm, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

A refinery spokesman said the event was part of a planned flare-off of gases as the facility was readied to go back online after a planned maintenance shutdown.

Local fire crews were asked to be on site as a precaution but had been stood down by 11.40pm.

The refinery also has its own firefighting crews on site, the spokesman said.