Cold mornings, thunderstorms and heavy rain across the west coast of the country are what Kiwis can look forward to for the start of their week.

A series of fronts moving up the country on Sunday and Monday brought active thunderstorms to the west coasts of the South and North Islands and very cold air mass.

These thunderstorms were forecast to bring bursts of heavy rain, hail and strong wind gusts of 90 to 100km/h from Taranaki to Northland, the far east of the Bay of Plenty, the far north of Gisborne, Buller and the far west of Nelson.

Coastal Southland, Fiordland and the south of Westland were expected to experience thunderstorms overnight, accompanied by hail and strong wind gusts from 90 to 100km/h.

The cold showery southwesterly flow is also bringing heavy snow for parts of the lower South Island.

Snow coats a property south of Clinton yesterday. Photo / ODT

Snow is expected to 200m across the lower South Island, especially overnight and early this morning, with some heavy falls above 400m.

A Snow Watch warns of the possibility of snow accumulations reaching warning criteria above 400m in Fiordland, Southland, Clutha and Otago.

MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter said that snowfall levels could potentially lower to 100m in Southland overnight and early in to the morning.

"Further up the South Island we have got snow to about 500m around the Canterbury High Country and Arthur's Pass regions, to 600m around the Tararua Ranges and the lower North island, and down to 500m in the central plateau, Tongariro region.

"It will be a very cold start in the morning, with a lot of places seeing snow or sleety showers."

A couple of chilly mornings coming up nationwide -- below average temps for most!



Remember the extra layers [🧥🧥] and drive to the conditions [🚘🌨️]. pic.twitter.com/CBKsZYdFCm — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 25, 2018

Road Snowfall Warnings are in place for Desert Rd (SH1), Rimutaka Hill Rd (SH2), Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthur's Pass (SH73), Porters Pass (SH73), Haast Pass (SH6), Lindis Pass (SH8), Crown Range Rd, Milford Rd (SH94) and the Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1).

A slip has also closed the main highway between the Bay of Plenty and Gisborne.

The NZ Transport Agency said on Monday that the road will remain closed until further notice.

Contractors are on site clearing the slip, and geotechnical engineers are currently assessing the stability of the cliff face.

Motorists can use SH35 as an alternative route, and can check the NZTA website for updates.

West to south-west winds battering Auckland will strengthen over the next 24 hours, peaking on Tuesday afternoon, but easing by midnight. These winds are expected to reach gale force in exposed places, especially at sea.

Showers about Canterbury may possibly be heavy with hail and snow flurries to 300m.

The West Coast, Nelson and Marlborough will see morning showers clear, then sunny areas increase.

Showers about Southland and Otago may be heavy early in the morning with hail. These are expected to ease throughout the day, with snow flurries to 200m at first that will also lift.

Rossiter said the fronts are fairly fast moving, with a lot of the South Island becoming fine by Tuesday evening, similarly in the North Island.

A few showers will linger in the eastern coastal regions including Gisborne, Wairarapa, Wellington, Kaikoura and Christchurch.

The cold strong southwesterlies are expected to ease on Wednesday, with a ridge of high pressure moving onto the country from the Tasman Sea on Thursday bringing settled weather.

However, icy conditions are still likely to affect some of the inland roads.

The high moves off to the east on Saturday as a front approaches the country from the Tasman Sea. This front is expected to bring northwesterly rain to the western areas.