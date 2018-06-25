People's Party founder and leader Roshan Nauhria has put the late disclosure of donations he made to the party down to a rookie mistake.

Nauhria donated a total of $260,000 in 18 separate donations to his party between July and October last year but the sum was not disclosed until the party lodged its annual return earlier this year.

Under electoral laws all donations of more than $30,000 must be disclosed within 10 working days. Those donations have now been listed on the return of large donations.

An Electoral Commission spokesperson said it was an offence to fail to file within 10 working days and it was looking into the People's Party's apparent failure to meet the obligation.

Nauhria said it was a simple mistake by the fledgling party which was first set up for the Mt Roskill byelection in 2016.

"It's not that we were trying to hide anything, we just made a mistake."

The People's Party also stood in the general election at which it received 1890 votes. Nauhria said he intended to keep the party going for the 2020 election.

Asked if he considered the election result to be worth the money, Nauhria said all new parties struggled at the start but he hoped to build up support over time. He said The Opportunities Party founder Gareth Morgan had spent more money than him, as had former Conservative Party leader Colin Craig.

"I don't give up these things. It's a thing I wanted to do and I'll do it again. It's not a question of spending $200,000 or $300,000. If you want to do something and you can afford it then you do it."

The People's Party target voter base is mainly migrant voters and its key platform was law and order. It was set up following a spate of dairy robberies and taxi driver muggings.

Nauhria said that remained a priority area and he was concerned about Labour's plans to reform bail and parole laws. "You need to take tough action against them."

The gangs were another concern. "You need to stop the gangs."

The Electoral Commission has also cautioned former thoroughbred breeder Sir Patrick Hogan over a full-page ad he took out in racing publication The Informant during the campaign to urge people to vote for NZ First. Hogan escaped being referred to police for the ad which did not have the required authorisation from NZ First or a promoter statement.

A spokeswoman for the Electoral Commission said Hogan had said he was not aware of the rules around "third party" advertising.

"Having considered all the circumstances including the modest expenditure involved and the circulation of the publication, the Commission will not be taking the matter any further. The Commission has explained the rules to Sir Patrick and the Informant and recommended that they seek advice on election advertising in the future."