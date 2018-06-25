Smoke was billowing out of the third floor of the Ambassador Theatre in Auckland this afternoon.

A Fire Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they received a call of a fire in part of the building at 3.40pm. The fire was understood to be out now.

Daily Bread worker Max Quigley said he could see a lot of smoke coming from three of the vents on the roof of the building in Pt Chevalier.

"Some of the guys have tried to see what is going on inside but it is too smoky to see."

10 Fire Emergency New Zealand appliances were on site and the owner of the building was understood to be on the scene, Quigley said.

The theatre is understood to be used as a private residence.

The road is closed from Kiwi Road to Point Chevalier Road on Great North Road.