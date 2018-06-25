After almost eight weeks at sea, preparations are now being made for former Rotorua man Scott Donaldson to make land in New Zealand.

Donaldson covered another 60km on Sunday after covering 70km on Saturday, which now puts him 280km from Taranaki and 320km from Raglan.

Back on land, the ground team of Donaldson's wife Sarah and son Zac are exploring the central North Island and planning where he will arrive. Donaldson is aiming to make landfall on the Taranaki coast - a distance of 2200km, although he will likely have paddled 3000km.

Guesses have been flooding in on the Double Ditch Facebook page about where he may finish.

During his last attempt to cross the Tasman, injury forced Donaldson to abandon the quest and he was flown to land by rescue helicopter within 80km of the coast.

He left Coffs Harbour on the New South Wales coast on May 2.

Donaldson is using the transtasman kayak attempt to raise funds for asthma research. Donaldson himself is an asthma sufferer. He is being supported by Auckland Isuzu.

• Follow Scott Donaldson's progress via the website http://tasmankayak.com/