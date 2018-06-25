A North Otago man who was feeling a little green after consuming cannabis called 111 on himself today.

A police spokeswoman said they received a call about midday today by a man who was ''outside Mobil and needed ambulance assistance'' after his Sunday night session in Omarama went south.

''He said he had consumed cannabis the night before and was having a reaction.''

The man ''was not in possession of any drugs'' and has not been charged, the spokeswoman said.

The man was due to have a medical assessment this afternoon.