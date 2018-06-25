A Horowhenua police chase has ended in a crash and the driver fleeing on foot.

Police attempted to pull the vehicle over for suspicious activity, but the driver, an unlicensed man in his 20s, did not stop, sparking a police chase.

Levin Police Senior Sergeant Sam Gilpin said during the pursuit, the driver approached an intersection, turned a corner and lost control of the vehicle before colliding with the back of a parked car.

The owner of the parked car, Neil Davis, was in a nearby building when he was alerted to the incident by a member of the public.

Davis was distraught to find his "pride and joy", a Holden Commodore, was smashed up and the perpetrator nowhere to be seen.

"It's a bit frustrating, to be honest, insurance could be a rigmarole."

Levin residents took to Facebook warning each other of the police chase through their neighbourhood, advising to keep children inside and to stay off the road.

Witness Jo Fisher posted on social media at about 2 pm on Monday that she had seen police with the suspect in custody.

"We saw them after they'd caught the guy, leading him by the scruff of the neck. What a bloody idiot," she said.

Sgt Gilpin confirmed that the man was pursued on foot to a nearby address where he was apprehended.

"It's another example of why drivers should just stop.

"It only takes one small mistake driving at excessive speed and failing to stop, for it to all go horribly wrong."

The suspect will appear in Levin District Court on charges of driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police, and a driving charge in relation to his manner of driving that is yet to be determined, Sgt Gilpin said.