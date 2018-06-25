Clarke Gayford vowed to name his kid "Danger" before becoming a dad.

Gayford who with the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the name of the daughter Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford at the weekend has previously spoken publicly about giving children "rad" middle names.

In a series of light-hearted videos made eight years ago before he and Jacinda became a couple, Gayford encourages parents to give their kids a middle name that says "they are not as old and as boring as they seem now".

Gayford, who reveals his own boring middle name is Timothy, suggested parents choose a fruity name such as Delicious or a useful name such as Not guilty.

"The only times they are used is when you are doing something bad like when you are in court or getting married.

"Throw something out there that just makes it a little bit more interesting."

He said he had already decided that he would call his middle child Danger because "then danger will quite literally be their middle name".

While Gayford obviously had a change of heart over using the name Danger, he did take his own advice about choosing an interesting middle name for his first born and instead named her after the small rural Waikato town Te Aroha, which has a population of 3,906. Her second middle name Arden represents he mother's last name.

Ardern told media on Sunday they had chosen Te Aroha as a tribute to the amount of love the baby had been shown.

"All of the names we were gifted along the way, I thought how do I reflect the generosity particularly from all of the iwi who gifted us names.

"Te Aroha seemed to be a way that we could show that love and generosity. It is also the place where all my family are from and I grew up under that mountain."

Gayford features in five short clips on the You Tube channel "Rattle Ya Dags" where he also jokingly imparts other valuable and what he describes as perhaps controversial advice to viewers. He is among a raft of other well-known Kiwis, including Jason Gunn, Simon Barnett and Peta Mathias, imparting tips.

In the one titled Bad Relationships, Gayford tells people to start every new relationship badly such as not turning up to a date or kissing an ex so that their partner's expectations of them can only improve.

"... Improve the relationship slowly therefore surprising your partner 'oh you brought me flowers, you never brought me flowers before' - surprise. You will also never hear those words remember when you used to, you were so much nicer when you used to do that'.

"Start slowly, improve slowly. Everyone wins. Trust me - I have had literally hundreds and hundreds of really successful relationships."

Gayford also encourages people to visit places in New Zealand because they are "heaps radder" than those overseas "except Whanganui - that place is a shi**er".

In what he considers to be other important advice, he also revealed that the "Dry clean only" label on garments is a lie and that the item can in fact be put in the washing machine. "Hell you can put it in my washing machine. Why don't you grab your smalls, come round, lets go washing," Gayford said.