What started out as two people volunteering at the same premises soon became something sinister.

Alex Stryfe, 35, appeared before Judge Garry Barkle in Whanganui District Court on Monday to be sentenced on seven charges of exposing a young person to indecent material and one charge of meeting a young person following sexual grooming.

Judge Barkle sentenced Stryfe to 16 months and two weeks imprisonment on all charges.

"You met the 15-year-old victim while you were both volunteering at the same premises," Judge Barkle addressed the defendant.

"Within a short timeframe, you started communicating with her via Facebook Messenger. The messages started out innocent and developed into messages with sexual overtones."

Stryfe knew how old the victim was, he sent her pictures and videos of himself masturbating and asked for the same from her in return.

He repeatedly asked her to have sexual intercourse with him.

"On the 26th of August you advised the victim that you would give her a ride home, the following day that took place, however there was a friend also with the victim in your vehicle.

"After having dropped off the two girls, you advised the victim that you wished she had remained with you."

The offending took place between May 15 and late August. Stryfe claimed he regularly consumed large amounts of alcohol throughout and could not remember things he had said and done.

In a victim impact statement, the victim's mother said her daughter had internalised blame and had been manipulated.

It stated her daughter felt a mixture of betrayal, shame and guilt.

"This was serious offending of its kind in my assessment," Judge Barkle said.

"What weighs most heavily with me are the comments you made to the pre-sentence report writer, you tried to shift some blame to the victim.

"You portrayed her as being responsible in some way for what took place, you lack insight into your conduct and also of the harm that you have caused the victim."