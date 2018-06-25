Police are investigating an alleged burglary at McDonald's in New Lynn, Auckland.

A member of the public contacted the Herald this morning, saying there were reports of an armed robbery at the McDonald's in New Lynn, off Great North Rd.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were attending an alleged burglary at the store.

It was reported at 8.10am.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police were making inquiries in the area and reviewing CCTV footage.

The store manager declined to comment on the incident.

A spokesman for McDonald's New Zealand said they were assisting police with their investigation, including with CCTV footage, and providing support to the staff involved.

Related articles:

WORLD

How one $6 Macca's receipt brought down a police officer — and his entire team

21 Jun, 2018 5:16pm
4 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Not lovin' it: Road rage at Dunedin Macca's drive-thru

22 Jun, 2018 4:12pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

'Old dog's chew toy': Customer's less than gourmet McDonald's burger

21 Jun, 2018 11:20am
4 minutes to read
BUSINESS

McDonald's to scrap plastic straws in UK, Ireland

16 Jun, 2018 1:50pm
3 minutes to read