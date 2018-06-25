Police are investigating an alleged burglary at McDonald's in New Lynn, Auckland.

A member of the public contacted the Herald this morning, saying there were reports of an armed robbery at the McDonald's in New Lynn, off Great North Rd.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were attending an alleged burglary at the store.

It was reported at 8.10am.

Police were making inquiries in the area and reviewing CCTV footage.

The store manager declined to comment on the incident.

A spokesman for McDonald's New Zealand said they were assisting police with their investigation, including with CCTV footage, and providing support to the staff involved.