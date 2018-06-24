A man who fell a significant height while working on a major roadworks site in Northland is in a stable condition on a ward at Whangarei Hospital.
Police said they attended a workplace incident yesterday about 12.40pm where a male fell while abseiling at a construction site.
Fire service also attended and confirmed the site of the accident was Lemons Hill where extensive road works being carried out to remediate a land slip.
A police spokesperson said the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Worksafe NZ had been advised and would be investigating.
Advertisement
A Whangarei Hospital spokeswoman said the man was in a stable condition on a ward this morning.
Kawkawa volunteer firefighters were also called to he scene and assisted St John.