A man who fell a significant height while working on a major roadworks site in Northland is in a stable condition on a ward at Whangarei Hospital.

Police said they attended a workplace incident yesterday about 12.40pm where a male fell while abseiling at a construction site.

Fire service also attended and confirmed the site of the accident was Lemons Hill where extensive road works being carried out to remediate a land slip.

A police spokesperson said the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Worksafe NZ had been advised and would be investigating.

A Whangarei Hospital spokeswoman said the man was in a stable condition on a ward this morning.

Kawkawa volunteer firefighters were also called to he scene and assisted St John.

