The Rotorua fire brigade is on the way to a chemical spill at the Oji Fibre Solutions Tasman Mill

A Fire and Emergency northern communications spokesman said there had been a spillage of "green liquor" which was a byproduct of the pulping process.

"It is quite a large spill but it is not currently impacting on the environment.

"We are working in conjuction with the emergency response team at the mill."

The mill is one of two pulp and paper mills in Kawerau.