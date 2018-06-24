A winning Lotto first division ticket sold in Reporoa is yet to be claimed.

It pulled in $166,667 and was sold at the Reporoa Food Market.

A spokeswoman for the store, Margaret, who did not want to provide her last name, said last weekend's win was "one of the store's biggest" over her eight years working there as a "jack of all trades".

She said when Reporoa residents win, they normally come in to celebrate with the store.

Margaret said the number of tickets the store sold varied from week to week.

"It depends on how big the draw is. The higher it is the more tickets we sell. On average we do very well from it."

She said she hoped the ticket was sold to a local person, rather than someone just driving through.

"It is not often the locals get a good win."

The Lotto results were posted on the Reporoa Food Market Facebook page yesterday morning.

One woman commented to say she also thought it would be "great" if the winner was local.

Lotto NZ confirmed the ticket had not been claimed as of 11.30am Monday.

Six Lotto players around the country won first division in Saturday night's live Lotto draw.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four also rolled over and will be $400,000 this Wednesday.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at the following stores and locations:

MyLotto - Auckland

Reporoa Food Market - Reporoa

Trafalgar Lotto- Whanganui

MyLotto- West Coast

Northlands Pak'nSave -Christchurch

MyLotto- Ashburton