Shocking footage has emerged of two woman exchanging blows during a disturbing altercation in Otahuhu last week.

In sickening footage posted to social media, one woman wearing a black shirt and grey pants can be seen wrestling and punching another woman pinned to the ground outside the Otahuhu TAB.

While pinning the woman in the red shirt to the ground, the attacker is seen delivering a strong punch to the head as the woman pinned to the ground tries to wrestle the attacker in an attempt to break away.

The alleged attacker is then seen with her hand around the neck of the victim, appearing to try to choke her.

The woman in the black shirt allegedly attempts to choke her victim before punching her in the head while pinned to the ground. Photo / Facebook

The victim, while on the ground, can be heard shouting "get off me!" before the attacker throws another punch to the woman's head.

After at least a minute of fighting, bystanders eventually intervene and pull the woman in the black shirt away from her victim.

Shocking footage has emerged of two woman brawling on the streets of Otahuhu. Photo / Facebook

The alleged attacker is then seen crossing the street before sitting down outside Velata Dining and Takeaway store.

The man who films the incident is heard encouraging the woman in the red shirt to go for "round two" and get her own back against the alleged attacker.

But the situation soon escalates as the woman in the red shirt crosses the road and wrestles the attacker to the ground before throwing her own flurry of punches.

The woman in the red shirt is then seen crossing the road and attacking the woman in the black shirt. Photo / Facebook

Bystanders again attempt the break the fight up before the footage cuts out.

The man who captured the footage has been slammed for not helping break the fight up and for encouraging the woman in red to go back for "round two".

Throughout the video he was seen pulling the fingers and encouraging the women to continue fighting.

"Why record when you could have helped the situation you idiot? I swear the human race is f***ed?" one person said.

Another wrote: "Why is everyone standing around watching for? And what disgusting behaviour from the two ladies. Scum!"

It is understood the incident was not reported to police.