A former member of a popular New Zealand music group has had his domestic violence charge reduced.

The entertainer was kicked out of the band last month after allegations of an assault against his ex-partner came out on Facebook.

He appeared in a court in the Wellington Region earlier this month and pleaded not guilty to a charge of male assaults female, but his charge was today reduced to common assault.

Police will consider whether to grant the man diversion.

An interim suppression order continues for the case, meaning the man's name cannot be revealed.

Defence lawyer Elizabeth Hall argued the publication of his name would cause extreme financial hardship to the rest of the band and has already done so.

She also argued there was a case for permanent name suppression if the man was granted diversion.

The alleged assault has nothing to do with the band.

The matter has been remanded to July 9.