Government minister and Green MP Julie Anne Genter will take up to three months' parental leave when she has her baby, which is due on August 6.

Genter, the Minister for Women and Associate Minister for Health and Transport, said today she would stop flying and base herself in Auckland from July 15.

She would still carry out her ministerial duties until she went into labour, she said in a statement.

It is a first baby for Genter and her partner Peter Nunns.



Greens co-leader and Climate Change Minister James Shaw will take on Genter's transport and health portfolios while she's on leave, while Conservation Minister and fellow Green MP Eugenie Sage would become Acting Minister for Women.